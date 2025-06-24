Ralf Schumacher opens up about Fred Vasseur's future at Ferrari

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur arrives ahead of practice - Reuters

Ralf Schumacher debunked speculation of Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur's exit from F1 team Ferrari.

Vasseur has also slammed media reports earlier this month saying speculations over his future at Ferrari, labelling the talk surrounding the squad as 'disrespectful' and the rumours 'really hurting the team'.

Speaking on the podcast former F1 driver Schumacher invalidated the rumours circulating in the Italian Media.

“There are rumours that Fred Vasseur is the one putting on the brakes, but that’s not true. In fact, many things are not carried out as they should be, despite being requested,” Schumacher said.

“If I had to choose today, I would take Andreas Seidl. But Andreas Seidl can’t do it alone. He needs structure around him,” he added.

Vasseur after the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal also dismissed the speculation about his future saying it is very harsh to have your name spread like this in the press.

“To close this chapter, because I don’t want to put oil on the system, for myself, when I signed at Ferrari, I was perfectly aware of this, and I can’t blame someone except myself, that if I didn’t want to have this kind of story, it was better to stay out," Vasseur said.

“But it’s very, very harsh for the team, for the 1500 people, to have your name spread like this on the press, ‘Okay, you have to change this one’, because it’s not that, just a name or a position, it’s someone with a family will have saw that.

“And now, each Monday, I have people coming in my office, ‘Is it true?’ ‘No, it’s not true. Stay calm’.”