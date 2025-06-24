India register unwanted record with defeat in first England Test

India's Shardul Thakur (second from left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's Ben Duckett (not pictured) during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Indian cricket team made an unwanted entry into the record books after losing the first Test against England at Headingley, they managed to carve their name into the history of cricket, however, not the way they would have wanted.

At Headingley in Leeds, India accomplished what no team in Test cricket’s 148-year history has ever done - or would have ever wanted to do. They have become the first team in history of Test cricket to lose a Test match despite scoring five centuries in the game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134) all flexed their batting muscles in the first innings. Not to be outdone, Pant (118) and KL Rahul (137) did it again in the second.



And yet, somehow, India still found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

The previous record for most centuries in a losing Test was four, achieved by Australia against England in Melbourne in 1929, almost a century – and exactly 96 years ago.



On 11 other occasions, teams scored three centuries but still lost. India’s collapse, despite such strong batting performances, has raised questions about their bowling and tactical approach.

However, India’s batting lineup has proven, once again, that records are meant to be broken, even the ones that no one wants. And, this one record is something Indian batter would not love to be credited against their name.