Bahrain crush Pakistan to win AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup

Pakistan and Bahrain players (left) in action during their AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup final at the Isa Bin Rashed Hall in Isa Town on June 24, 2025. — AVC

ISA TOWN: Home side Bahrain forced an astounding turnaround to crush Pakistan 3-1 and clinch the AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup title here at the Isa Bin Reshid Hall on Tuesday.

The summit clash got off to a contrasting start as Pakistan secured the first set by 25-23, taking an early advantage.

The home side immediately hit back and clinched the next set dominantly, allowing Pakistan to score only 16 points.

The triumph in the second set fuelled Bahrain with momentum as they outclassed Pakistan in the remaining two sets as well by 25-17 and 25-18 to round up a comprehensive victory, which crowned them the AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup 2025 champions.

Notably, the green shirts entered the summit clash with an unbeaten record.

Pakistan opened their AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup campaign with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over the Philippines.

The national team booked their spot before playing their remaining group-stage match as Chinese Taipei’s victory over the Philippines ensured their qualification.

Pakistan and Chinese Taipei then locked horns in the last Group C with the top spot in sight. The green shirts survived a dramatic comeback win 3-2.

Later, in the quarter-final, the green shirts made a strong comeback to beat Indonesia by 3-1.

In the semi-final, Pakistan completely outclassed Qatar, winning the knockout fixture commandingly by 3-0.

The green shirts made a desired start to the high-stakes clash as they took only 25 minutes to down Qatar in the opening set by 25-22.

The subsequent set was the longest as it spanned for around 31 minutes but produced the same result, with Pakistan triumphing 25-22.

In the must-win third set, Qatar suffered more ruthless thrashing as they lost it 25-21.