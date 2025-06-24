Emma Raducanu bursts into tears after beating Ann Li in Eastbourne opener

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her round of 32 match against Ann Li of the U.S. at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

EASTBOURNE: Emma Raducanu rallied from a set down to beat American Ann Li 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Eastbourne Open here at Centre Court on Tuesday.

Li started the match aggressively leading the first set 3-0, Raducanu made a comeback but fell short in a tie-break.

The American carried the momentum to the second set, securing an immediate break of serve at the start, but Raducanu made a comeback leading 4-2 and finished it successfully as well.

The British number one then clinched the decider comprehensively as well to claim the victory in a two-hour and 18-minute clash.

Raducanu, who sealed the deal with a fine backhand backhand winner, was unable to control her emotions as tears started to form in her eyes before she wiped her face after the victory.

Raducanu reflected on her victory saying it meant a lot for her.

"I want to thank the crowd for getting me through some really sticky moments," Raducanu said.

"It really meant a lot to me and I'm really proud of how I fought back after losing the first set. It was tough, it was up and down. But from the middle of the second set I think I found another gear and another level," she added.

Raducanu, who missed last week’s Berlin Open due to back injury, has been struggling with the issue since competing in Strasbourg before the French Open and also took an off-court medical timeout during her quarter-final defeat at Queen’s Club.

The British tennis star will face Australian Maya Joint in the round of 16 on Wednesday.