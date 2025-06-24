England chase down 371 to beat India in Test series opener

England's Ben Duckett celebrates scoring century during the fifth day of their first Test against India at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: Opening batter Ben Duckett’s brisk century helped England chase down a daunting 371-run target to beat India by five wickets in the first Test of the five-match series here at Headingley on Tuesday.

The hosts resumed their second innings from 21/0 through openers Duckett and Zak Crawley, who dominated India’s bowling attack to rack up 188 runs, laying a solid foundation for a successful run chase.

Duckett was the core aggressor of the stand and had scored a crucial century, while Crawley batted cautiously for his 126-ball 65 until eventually falling victim to Prasidh Krishna in the 43rd over.

The right-arm pacer inflicted another blow on England’s pursuit when he dismissed last innings’ centurion Ollie Pope (eight) in the next over.

With the scoreboard reading 206/2, Duckett joined forces with veteran Joe Root and together they raised 47 runs for the third wicket until Shardul Thakur’s twin strike.

Thakur dismissed ton-up Duckett and Harry Brook (zero) on consecutive deliveries to glimmer a ray of hope for India as England had been reduced to 253/4, needing a further 118 runs.

Duckett remained the top-scorer for England with 149 off 170 deliveries, studded with 21 fours and a six.

Following the back-to-back blows, Root and skipper Ben Stokes knitted a crucial 49-run partnership for the fifth wicket which took England past the 300-run mark.

The fifth-wicket stand culminated with Stokes’s dismissal off Ravindra Jadeja after scoring 33 off 51 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Root then joined forces with wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith and the duo denied India any chance of making a comeback by recording a match-winning 71-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Joe Root remained unbeaten on 53 off 84 deliveries, while Smith made 44 not out from 55 balls.

For India, Thakur and Krishna picked up two wickets each, while Jadeja chipped in with one scalp.