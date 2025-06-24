WATCH: Mohammed Siraj engages in heated altercation with Ben Duckett

India's Mohammed Siraj (centre) confronts England's Ben Duckett (right) and Zak Crawley during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: India’s right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj and England opener Ben Duckett were involved in a heated verbal spat during the first session of the final day of their first Test, underway here at Headingley on Tuesday.

The incident occurred before the final delivery of the 30th over as Siraj sprinted to bowl but Zak Crawley pulled back very late, signalling an alleged disruption behind the sightscreen.

The Indian pacer rushed back to his mark and soon bowled the delivery which was defended by Crawley.

Soon after the completion of the 30th over, umpires called time and signalled the players for the lunch break.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was irked by the sequence of events and presumably saw it as England’s tactics to waste time to prevent India from bowling another over before lunch.

He, as a result, confronted both Duckett and Crawley, who were laughing.



The English openers were also seen talking to KL Rahul on their way back to the dressing room, which however appeared to be friendly as they were all smiling.

Later in the second session, Mohammed Siraj came close to dismissing Ben Duckett on 99 but Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped the catch towards the deep backwards square leg.

The opening batter capitalised on the opportunity and went on to score 149 from 170 deliveries, studded with 21 fours and a six.

He was also involved in a record-breaking 188-run opening partnership with Crawley, which gave England an ideal start to their 371-run pursuit.

Duckett was eventually dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the 55th over. Following his dismissal, Harry Brook fell for a golden duck, bringing the home side’s total down to 253/4.

However, when this story was filed, England were 308/5 in 70 overs with experienced Joe Root and wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith in the middle.