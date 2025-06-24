Jon Jones removed from pound-for-pound UFC rankings

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — Instagram/jonnybones

Jon Jones, who has been near the top of the UFC men's pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings for the majority of his career, was removed from the list after the promotion updated the rankings on Tuesday.

Jones retired this past weekend and UFC CEO Dana White, following a fight night event in Azerbaijan, announced that Jones has officially retired and Tom Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Before his retirement, ‘Bones’ was ranked third in the pound-for-pound rankings.

The American’s retirement has opened the opportunity for upcoming middleweight title challenger Khamzat Chimaev, who debuts at rank 15. Newly crowned heavyweight champion Aspinall has also risen three spots up to eighth, while vacant lightweight title contender Ilia Topuria replaced Jones at third.

Topuria will take on Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317 on upcoming Saturday to decide a new champion at 155 pounds.

Islam Makhachev has retained his top spot in the rankings, alongside UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, who sits in second.

Dricus Du Plessis, Magomed Ankalaev, and Alexander Volkanovski also jumped up one spot to fourth, fifth, and sixth respectively.

Du Plessis will defend his middleweight belt for the third time at UFC 319 in August against Chimaev, who has entered the top 15 for the first time in his career.

Welterweight champion Della Maddalena, who defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 last month, rose to seventh.

Alex Pereira, Alexandre Pantoja, Max Holloway, Muhammad, Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, and Chimaev make up the rest of the list.