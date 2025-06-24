Ben Duckett breaks multiple records with fourth-innings ton against India

England's Ben Duckett walks back after being dismissed during the fifth day of their first Test against India at the Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: England opener Ben Duckett broke several records with his gutsy century in the fourth innings of the first Test against India, underway here at Headingley on Tuesday.

Duckett, who played an important 62-run knock during England’s response to India’s first-innings 471, backed it with a counterpunching century.

The left-handed opener put England in a commanding position while chasing 371 with a brisk 149-run knock, studded with 21 fours and a six.

His monumental knock helped him equal former England captain Sir Alastair Cook’s record of scoring consecutive half-centuries at the aforementioned venue.

Duckett also became the first England opener to score a fourth-innings century in 15 years, following in the footsteps of Cook, who achieved the feat against Bangladesh in 2010.

The 30-year-old was also involved in a marathon 188-run opening partnership with Zak Crawley, which is now the highest opening stand in the fourth innings of a Test against India and also at the Headingley.

Furthermore, it was the second-highest for England overall in the fourth innings of a Test.

The dominant stand laid a solid foundation for the hosts to chase down a daunting 371-run target in the opener of the five-Test series.

The home side were dominating the pursuit until the 55th over, which marked the departure of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, consequently bringing the total down to 253/4.

When this story was filed, England were 284/4 in 63 overs, needing 87 runs with six wickets in hand. England captain Ben Stokes and Joe Root were unbeaten on 20 and 22, respectively.

Duckett remained the top-scorer for England with 149, followed by fellow opener Crawley, who made 65.