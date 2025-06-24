MLB: Elly De La Cruz propels Reds past Yankees

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on June 23, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Elly De La Cruz homered, tripled singled and drove in three runs as the Cincinnati Reds outclassed the New York Yankees 6-1 in Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Great American Ball Park on Monday.

Cincinnati scored three runs in the fourth inning to take the 3-1 lead. De La Cruz drove an RBI triple to tie it at 1 before scoring a run on Spencer Steer's sacrifice fly.

Gavin Lux then hooked a pitch from Allan Winans inside the foul pole in right for his fourth homer. De La Cruz singled in a run in the fifth and Jose Trevino hit an RBI single in the eighth.

De La Cruz topped off his memorable night with his 18th homer, an opposite-field shot to right in the eighth inning.

For the Yankees, Aaron Judge belted a 398-foot homer to the upper deck in left in the first off starter Nick Lodolo, his 28th of the season.

The Reds have won four straight games against the Yankees, the longest such streak in the series since Cincinnati swept the 1976 World Series.

Lodolo permitted one run on six hits, striking out six and walking none in four and one-third innings he pitched.

Starter Winans (0-1), who made his Yankees debut allowed four runs on five hits and struck out one in four and one-third innings.

Scott Barlow threw one and two third scoreless innings striking out three for the win.

Cincinnati right-hander Chase Burns will make his big league debut on Tuesday night against Carlos Rodón of the Yankees.