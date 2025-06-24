Malala Yousafzai’s new initiative to empower women through sports

An undated picture of Malala Yousafzai (third from left) with Pakistan women cricketers. — PCB

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai announced to launch an initiative, named Recess, to empower sportswomen around the world, both on a professional and amateur level.

The global advocate for girls' education and, at the age of 17, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, made the announcement during an exclusive interview with a renowned news outlet on Tuesday.

Malala also shared that the idea behind the name of the initiative came from her school days – a time when boys were allowed to go to a nearby ground to play cricket during the break, while girls were supposed to stay behind.

“I remember in school recess time when boys would go off to the local cricket playground and girls had to stay behind,” she said in an exclusive interview. “From that point onwards, I knew that sports was something that girls did not have easy access to.”

The Nobel laureate further emphasised that sports can play a pivotal role in prevailing peace and harmony at a time of heightened political tensions and conflicts.

“I think about young people and how their lives are at risk, how children are killed, they’re starved, and girls’ rights are taken away in Afghanistan,” she said. “Just looking at the tensions around the world, we can only hope and pray for peace and encourage everybody to put down their weapons and think about the hope for humanity.

“We are capable of dialogue, we are capable of coming together, and sports, in history, in the current times, have proven to be that powerful way of bringing communities together. … We could be competitive, but at the same time, when the game is over, we can hug each other, shake hands, and recognize that we’re all one humanity.”

Notably, Malala Yousafzai will carry forward the initiative with her husband, Asser Malik, who has experience setting up a cricket franchise in Pakistan and has also worked with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The couple identified USA’s National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) as the two leagues it is looking to invest in, citing ‘huge potential’ for growth.

“For women’s sports to grow everywhere, we have to have a different approach for different places,” Malik said. “And obviously, Recess’ approach is to treat them like a proper business and to go in and prove that it’s a great business case, so that more capital comes in and it grows.”