Celtics to trade Jrue Holiday to Blazers: report

An undated photo of Boston Celtics's guard Jrue Holiday. — Instagram/jrue_holiday11



Boston Celtics are set to trade two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for guard Anfernee Simons and two future second-round draft picks to Boston in return, international media reported on Monday.

According to the report, the Blazers are reacquiring Holiday, whom they received from the Milwaukee Bucks for Damian Lillard in 2023 and later traded to Boston.

Holiday, who will earn $32.4 million next season, is to be paid approximately $72 million in 2026-27 and 2027-28. He signed a four-year, $134.4 million contract with the Celtics in April 2024.

Meanwhile, Simons joins the Celtics on an expiring contract. Boston will benefit from $40 million in luxury tax payments next season following the deal.

As per the report, Celtics are looking to trade multiple players following Jayson Tatum's Achilles tear in the second round of the playoffs.

Holiday was impressive in his first season with the Celtics, helping the team to the NBA title, shooting a career-high 42.9 per cent from 3-point range in 2023-24 and earning All-Defensive team honours.

The Philadelphia 76ers picked Holiday as a first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in 2009. He has career averages of 15.8 points, 6.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 1,037 games (956 starts). He won his first NBA title with Milwaukee in 2021 and is a six-time All-Defensive selection.

On the other hand, Simons, 26, who was also a first-round selection, was picked at No. 24 by the Blazers in 2018. He posted 15.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds over 389 games (213 starts) for Portland in seven seasons.