Police claim Aliya Soomro’s parents refused further legal action

An undated picture of Pakistan boxer Aliya Soomro. — Instagram/aliyasoomroboxer.official

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Arif Aziz on Tuesday, claimed that renowned boxer Aliya Soomro’s parents have refused further legal proceedings after her daughter alleged that she and her family were being harassed and threatened.

Soomro rose to fame by knocking out a Thai opponent in seconds during a World Boxing Fight in Bangkok earlier this year, a victory which was marred by controversy as the critics alleged the Lyari-based boxer for falsely claiming herself to be a world champion.

In response, Soomro clarified that she never called herself a world champion and instead won a tournament before claiming that she was being ‘defamed’ due to gender bias.

“I have proudly represented Pakistan internationally in boxing, and now a malicious campaign is being run to defame me,” said Soomro.

“These are the same people who believe women belong only in the kitchen - but they are wrong," she added.

Earlier this week, Soomro made startling revelations by posting a video message on Instagram, sharing that she was harassed by a ‘facilitator of the Lyari gang war’ who was ‘impersonating as a media worker’.

“Don’t drag me into political and ethnic disputes and conflict between boxing institutions. Why is the entire machinery being used against me? My family and I are facing life threats,” she said.

The boxer then appealed to the Sindh Police chief to ensure her safety and well-being amid threats.

Hours after her video message, South DIG Syed Asad Raza announced immediate action and ordered City SSP Arif Aziz to launch an investigation and take action against the individuals involved in harassing and threatening the boxer.

“South Zone Police contacted Aliya Soomro and assured her of full cooperation,” the statement said, adding that “the boxer is a representative and a shining example of the courageous women of Pakistan.”

“Women have the right to move forward in every field of life. The police will provide all possible protection to Aliya Soomro,” the statement quoted the DIG as saying.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, City SSP Aziz revealed that Aliya Soomro was threatened on WhatsApp and was demanded money from an unidentified person.

While reiterating Sindh Police’s commitment to provide Soomro with security, he revealed that her parents have declined further legal action.