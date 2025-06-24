Chelsea's Enzo Maresca says it is 'impossible to train' in extreme heat

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during training at Subaru Park in Chester on June 23, 2025. — Reuters

CHESTER: The American cities hosting the Club World Cup are battling extreme heat, which forced Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca to adjust his team's training session as they prepare for their Group D clash against Esperance de Tunis on Tuesday.

Chelsea had a very short training session at Subaru Park, an open stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania just outside Philadelphia.

The Blues were defeated 3-1 by Flamengo last week and will look to bounce back.

Tunis having beaten LAFC 1-0 in their last game, both of these sides are on three points ahead of the final match.

Maresca said that it is ‘impossible to train’ during extremely hot conditions and the club had a very short training session before the match against Tunis.

"It's almost impossible to make or to train to make sessions because of the weather. Now we are trying just to save energy for the game. This morning's session has been very, very, very short,” Maresca said.

"No, but it's not. Anyway, we know each other from one year ago. I always try to avoid excuses. I always try to be honest. It's not about excuses. It's about reality. It's an excuse when it's not hot and we say that it's hot.

"But if hot, it's hot and it's difficult to work with this temperature. But we are here, we are trying to do our best and we're going to try to win tomorrow's game. This is the only thing that we can say and we can do. Now in terms of the session, it's impossible to do a normal session.”