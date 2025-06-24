Luis Enrique criticises pitches used for FIFA Club World Cup

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during match against Botafogo on June 19, 2025. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has criticised the quality of the pitches used during the FIFA Club World Cup, following his side’s victory over the Seattle Sounders on Monday.

The match was played at Lumen Field, where the original artificial turf—shared by the Sounders and NFL’s Seattle Seahawks—was replaced with a temporary hybrid grass surface for the tournament.

Enrique was far from impressed.

"The ball bounces almost like it was jumping around like a rabbit," the Spaniard said. "I wouldn’t imagine an NBA court full of holes."

Despite the win, Enrique expressed concern about the playing conditions, emphasising their impact on the style and quality of football.

"What I really care about is the state of the field of play, and I say this even though we've won."

He explained that while the grass was watered at half-time, it quickly dried out due to the surface's nature.

“Lumen Field is an example—it used to be artificial turf and now it's natural grass. They had to water it manually, which they did at half-time, but the field was dry again within 10 minutes,” he said.

“For our style of play, this is a problem. The surface is very different from European pitches. The grass lacks the same smoothness, making it harder to play our game—but we adapted well and we’re very happy with the result.”

PSG are coming off a highly successful campaign, having clinched the UEFA Champions League in May with a dominant win over Inter Milan in Munich, completing a historic European and domestic treble.