Wimbledon eye Andy Murray statue to be ready by 2027

Former tennis player Andy Murray during the unveiling of the Andy Murray Arena at the Queen's Club on June 9, 2025. — Reuters

The England Club has announced that they will pay tribute to Sir Andy Murray for his contributions to tennis by installing a statue of him at Wimbledon, British media reported on Tuesday.

Murry has three Grand Slam singles titles, two Olympic gold medals, and a Davis Cup victory in his successful career ending Britain's 77-year wait for a men's singles champion at Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic in 2013.

Scottish Murray retired from tennis in August 2024. Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Club, promised to put the statue in place by 2027.

Jevans expressed that they are looking to have the statue in Wimbledon and they are working with Andy's team.

"We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here [at Wimbledon] and we're working closely with him and his team," Jevans said.

"The ambition is that we would unveil that at the 150th anniversary of our first championship, which was 1877. He's got to rightly be very involved in that and he and his team will be."

She added that now he is retired, they are focused on how to embrace him and ensure he remains a part of the club in the long term.

"Now he's retired, we're very much looking at how we can embrace him, for him to be a part of the club in the long term," she added.

"We looked at Rafa Nadal having that sort of plaque unveiled to him at Roland Garros which was all very special. We thought, what do we want for Andy?"

The last British men's champion before Murray, Fred Perry was last awarded a bronze statue at Wimbledon in 1984.