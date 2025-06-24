Club World Cup: Botafogo book place in last 16 despite defeat to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios in action with Botafogo's Jefferson Savarino at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on June 23, 2025. — Reuters

PASADENA: Botafogo booked a place in the last 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup despite suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hand of Spanish club Atletico Madrid here at Rose Bowl Stadium in a Group B encounter on Monday.

It took 87 minutes for Atletico to break the deadlock through Antoine Griezmann.

The Spanish side needed a victory of at least three goals to book a place in the knockout stage.

Paris Saint-Germain, which defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Monday, and Botafogo, which defeated PSG earlier this week claimed the group's top two spots.

Early in the first half, Botafogo had a golden opportunity to strike first after a through ball to Jefferson Savarino gave the striker a run at goal. Atletico's goalkeeper Jan Oblak, however, made a brilliant save.

Julian Alvarez nearly gave the Spanish side the lead just before the first half. But his attempt was pulled wide to the left to keep the match scoreless.

Early in the second half, Atletico again attacked through Griezmann, who settled a lofted ball down the left side and beat his defender along the goal line. Griezmann then attempted to sneak in a left-footed shot by the near post, but it came off the post and out of play.

Atletico had several chances before penetrating past the Botafogo defence in the 87th minute.

Oblak finished with three saves for Atletico Madrid, which outshot Botafogo 23-7 (5-3 on goal). Botafogo's John Victor was credited with four saves.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly and Porto played a 4-4 thriller in their final game, as both were eliminated Inter Miami and Palmeiras drew to progress to the round of 16 from Group A.