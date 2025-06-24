SA20 season 4 set for major overhaul ahead of September auction

Rashid Khan and players lift the SA20 trophy after the final between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Johannesburg on February 8, 2025. - SA20

The fourth season of South Africa’s premier T20 league, SA20, is poised for a significant shake-up with nearly two-thirds of the player pool entering the auction, scheduled for September 9.

In a major change, franchises will be allowed to retain or pre-sign only up to six players—fewer than in any of the league’s previous editions.

This adjustment opens up 72 player slots for the auction, representing 63% of the total 108 positions across the six participating franchises.

Squad structure remains consistent with previous seasons, allowing a maximum of seven overseas players and a minimum of 11 South African players per team.

Meanwhile, the salary cap has been raised to R41 million (approximately US$2.31 million) from R39.1 million (US$2.2 million), making SA20 the second-highest paying T20 league globally—trailing only the Indian Premier League (IPL). All six SA20 teams are IPL-owned.

Franchises will also have access to a Right to Match (RTM) card, enabling them to match the highest bid for any player who featured for them in Season 3.

The number of RTMs each team receives will depend on the number of South African players they retain.

In another key change, the rookie draft has been scrapped. Instead, teams must directly sign at least two players under the age of 23.

Due to the absence of home Test matches in the 2025–26 summer—caused by the national team's overseas commitments and stadium renovations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup—the SA20 will start earlier than usual.

The tournament is set to begin on Boxing Day (December 26) and will conclude by January 26. However, from 2027 onwards, the league will return to its traditional January to mid-February window, with a slightly extended schedule.

The number of franchises (six) and total matches (34) remains unchanged.