Muhammad Asif marches into 2025 Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship semi-final

An undated picture of Pakistan cueist Muhammad Asif in action. — Reporter/File

KARACHI: Pakistan cueist Muhammad Asif on Tuesday, stormed into the 2025 Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship semi-finals with a commanding 5-3 victory over Malaysia’s Lim Kok Leong.

In-form Asif kicked off the high-stakes fixture on a high as he completely outclassed Leong in the opening set with a 67-point break.

Leong offered some fightback in the subsequent frame but Asif remained unfazed and broke into a 2-0 lead by prevailing 43-21.

The third frame of the match was one of the most tense as both players fought valiantly but Leong remained unable to clinch it, resulting in Asif securing a dominant 3-0 lead.

With Asif just two frames within, Leong finally made a much-needed comeback by winning the next two frames and reducing the deficit to 3-2.

Muhammad Asif managed to keep his composure amid Leong’s spirited comeback and claimed the sixth set 38-25 to move one away from securing the 2025 Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship semi-final berth.

Leong produced his best performance in the must-win frame as he downed Asif 68-0 but could not force the match into the decider as Asif prevailed in the eighth frame 41-21 to round up a comprehensive 5-3 victory.

The Pakistan cueist next faces another Mayalsian Thor Chuan Leong in the semi-final on Wednesday.

The two-time IBSF World Champion kicked off his campaign with a 4-1 win over Cambodia’s Neang Tola in the group stage, recording frame scores of 37-17, 47-0, 9-59, 44-0, and 39-9.

He then advanced to the knockout rounds after a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Oman’s Abdullah Al Raisi.

He then secured a dominant 5-1 victory over Cambodia’s Neang Tola in the pre-quarterfinals to book his spot in the Last Eight.