Pakistan reach semifinals of Asian Doubles Squash Championship

Pakistan duo of Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal reaches semifinal round of the Asian Doubles Squash Championship after beating Korea in Kuching, Malaysia on June 24, 2025. - Instagram/pakistansquashfederation

KUCHING: Pakistan advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing Asian Doubles Squash Championship on Tuesday with a strong performance, defeating Korea 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

The Pakistani duo of Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman overcame the Korean pair of Jiang Min Ryu and Jaijin Yoo in a thrilling encounter.

Pakistan secured the win with game scores of 11-3, 5-11, and 11-4.





They will now face Malaysia in the semifinals scheduled for tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan booked their place in the knockout stage by defeating Chinese Taipei in their final group match.

Nasir and Zaman outclassed Chi Yu-Wei and Chen Ching-Fu in straight sets, wrapping up the match in just 11 minutes with scores of 11-2 and 11-9.

Pakistan, the second seed in the championship, has been in remarkable form throughout the tournament.

On Monday, the duo began their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Philippines and South Korea in the group stage.

They dispatched the Filipino pair with ease, winning 11-7 and 11-4, and followed it up with a commanding performance against the Koreans.

For the unversed, Noor Zaman had earlier exited the Asian Individual Squash Championship following a narrow defeat in his pre-quarterfinal match.

Zaman, the reigning World Under-23 champion, was eliminated in a five-game thriller against Malaysia’s Joachim Chuah.

Struggling with a back spasm, Zaman lost the first two games 3-11, 3-11. He rallied impressively to win the third game 11-3 and edged the fourth 12-10, forcing a decider.

However, Chuah regained control in the final game, dominating 11-2 to seal the match and end Zaman’s run.