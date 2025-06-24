Neto shines as Angels top Red Sox with late-inning comeback

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto is greeted after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium on Jun 23, 2025. — Reuters

ANAHEIM: Zach Neto’s leadoff homer and Christian Moore’s clutch sacrifice fly in a four-run eighth inning helped the Los Angeles Angels defeat the Boston Red Sox 9-5 at Angel Stadium on Monday.

The game was tied 5-5 before the Angels broke through in the eighth. LaMonte Wade Jr. led off with a single off Boston reliever Garrett Whitlock, followed by a walk to Luis Rengifo.

Moore then hit a sacrifice fly to put the Angels ahead 6-5. Neto, who had three hits, two RBIs, and scored twice, drew an intentional walk to load the bases for Mike Trout.

Taylor Ward followed with a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, and Travis d’Arnaud capped the rally with a two-run single, extending the lead to 9-5.

On the mound, Angels left-hander Reid Detmers worked a scoreless seventh with a sharp fastball, while Sam Bachman retired the Red Sox in order in the eighth.

Closer Kenley Jansen exited early in the ninth due to shoulder cramping after throwing just four pitches. Hector Neris came on to record the final outs.

Boston starter Walker Buehler struggled early, allowing five runs in the first inning, including four walks and two hit batters.

The Red Sox rallied to tie the game in the sixth on a solo homer by Trevor Story. Boston had scored three first-inning runs off Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz, including a two-run single by Wilyer Abreu.

A key moment came in the fifth when Boston’s Jarren Duran hesitated on a ground ball, leading to a double play and the ejection of Boston manager Alex Cora for the second straight game after arguing a base-blocking call involving Rengifo.

The series continues Tuesday night, with Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet set to face Angels lefty Tyler Anderson.