Muhammad Asif storms into quarterfinals of Asian 6-Red Ball Championship

Pakistan's Mohammad Asif plays a shot - Reporter

COLOMBO: Pakistan’s seasoned cueist Muhammad Asif continued his impressive run at the ongoing Asian 6-Red Ball Championship in Sri Lanka.

He stormed into the quarterfinals with a dominant 5-1 victory over Cambodia’s Neang Tola in the pre-quarterfinals.

Despite a slow start, the two-time IBSF World Champion showed his class and composure after losing the opening frame 27-16.

Asif bounced back in style, winning five consecutive frames to seal the match in commanding fashion.

The frame-wise scores of Asif’s victory were: 48-25, 35-32, 52-9, 43-35, and 40-10.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s other representatives, Mohammad Sajjad and Awais Munir, could not progress beyond the pre-quarterfinal stage.

Awais Munir was defeated by Hong Kong’s Ming Wa Man 5-3, while Mohammad Sajjad suffered a whitewash, going down 5-0 to Singapore’s Sunny Wang.

Asif is set to face Malaysia’s Lim Kok Leong in the quarterfinals scheduled for later today.

Earlier in the tournament, Asif kicked off his campaign with a 4-1 win over Cambodia’s Neang Tola in the group stage, recording frame scores of 37-17, 47-0, 9-59, 44-0, and 39-9.

He then advanced to the knockout rounds after a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Oman’s Abdullah Al Raisi.

It is pertinent to mention that Asif also clinched the 3rd SAARC Snooker Championship title earlier this year, defeating Sri Lanka’s Thaha Irshath without dropping a frame in the final held at Moors Sports Club, Colombo.