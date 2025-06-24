Pacer Ali Raza breaks silence on eye health speculation

Ali Raza celebrates the wicket of Tom Straker of Australia during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan at Willowmoore Park on February 08, 2024 in Benoni, South Africa. - ICC

LAHORE: Promising young fast bowler Ali Raza has dismissed rumors about his health, asserting that he is fully fit and determined to make his mark in Pakistan cricket.

Speaking to the media during the PCB’s Skills Development Camp in Lahore, the 17-year-old emphasised his commitment to hard work and self-belief.

"I am relying on my hard work and self-belief. I am fully fit and have no issues with my eyes," said Raza, addressing speculation about an alleged eye condition.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also issued an official statement, categorically rejecting the circulating rumors as baseless.

“Ali Raza has no eye disease and is available for selection across all formats,” a PCB official confirmed.

Currently attending his first national camp, the young pacer expressed excitement about learning from seasoned professionals and refining his skills.

“I’m putting in the effort in front of everyone at the camp. I’m learning a lot here — this is my first camp, and I’m working on overcoming my weaknesses,” Raza shared.

“If a cricketer like Ian Bishop praises me, it’s an honor. I’m also trying to prove that Ian Bishop’s praise is justified,” he added.

Drawing inspiration from Pakistan’s legendary fast bowlers, the right-arm pacer revealed his long-term aspirations:

“Shoaib Akhtar’s pace, Wasim Akram’s swing, and Waqar Younis’ yorkers are legendary. I also want to develop such abilities and become a quality bowler. I want to be remembered for my skills and learn how to adapt my bowling to different conditions.”

The young pacer also acknowledged the support of former Pakistan captain and current Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam in his development.

“I want to give my absolute best for the country. Babar Azam supported me a lot during the PSL,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Raza recently made headlines with his impressive performance in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, representing Peshawar Zalmi.

He claimed 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 25.25 and an economy rate of 9.18 — performances that drew praise from fans and selectors alike.

For the unversed, Ali Raza has also represented Pakistan at the U19 level, having played 11 ODIs, where he picked up 26 wickets at a commendable economy rate of 4.91.