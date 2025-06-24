Pakistan shines at Al Bareh Sailing Regatta with Gold, Bronze medals

Pakistan's Muzamil Hassan clinches Gold medal after a remarkable performance at the 31st Al Bareh Sailing Regatta in Bahrain on June 24, 2025. - File

BAHRAIN: Pakistan’s sailing team delivered a remarkable performance at the 31st Al Bareh Sailing Regatta in Bahrain, securing both gold and bronze medals in a competitive field.

Muzammil Hassan led the charge by winning the gold medal in the ILCA 7 class — formerly known as the Laser Standard — one of the most challenging Olympic sailing categories.

His consistent performances and tactical brilliance helped him outpace seasoned rivals and claim the top spot on the podium.

Adding to the team’s success, Hamza Ejaz earned a bronze medal in the same category, rounding off a memorable campaign for the national contingent.

Pakistan’s young talent also showed promise. In the Optimist class, designed for sailors under 15, Muhammad Suleman narrowly missed out on a podium finish, placing fourth.

Competing against a strong international lineup, Suleman impressed with his calmness and skill under pressure.

Meanwhile, in the ILCA 4 category, another emerging sailor, Muzammil Hussain, delivered a commendable performance to finish sixth.

Both Suleman and Hussain are part of Pakistan’s youth development program, which aims to groom future Olympians and elite-level competitors.