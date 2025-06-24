James Wood’s three-run blast lifts Nationals over Padres

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) celebrates after scoring a home run in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Jun 21, 2025. — Reuters

SAN DIEGO: James Wood’s towering three-run homer powered the Washington Nationals to a 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Monday.

Making his first appearance at Petco Park, Wood broke the game open with a three-run shot off the right-field foul pole against Padres reliever Yuki Matsui in the eighth inning.

Josh Bell also had a standout night, belting a home run and driving in three runs with two hits. CJ Abrams added three hits, including a solo homer of his own.

All three players were involved in the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto from Washington to San Diego on August 2, 2022.

Bell was part of the deal heading to San Diego, while Wood was one of six players acquired by the Nationals in return. Soto was later traded to the New York Yankees in December 2023.

Nationals starter Mitchell Parker (5-8) turned in a solid outing, allowing three runs on six hits over five innings, with two walks and one strikeout. His performance helped Washington notch just their third win in their last 16 games and their second road victory in June.

Padres starter Stephen Kolek (3-3) was tagged with the loss, giving up five runs—four of them earned—on five hits in 4⅓ innings.

A critical moment came in the fourth inning when Kolek committed a costly two-base throwing error, leading to a four-run inning that swung the momentum firmly in the Nationals' favor.

San Diego made a late push, with Manny Machado hitting a solo homer in the fourth. Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. also went deep, but their efforts weren’t enough to overcome Washington’s offensive outburst.

The series continues Tuesday night, with Washington’s Trevor Williams set to face San Diego’s Ryan Bergert.