Cody Rhodes to face Randy Orton in King of the Ring final at Night of Champions

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton speak during SmackDown at Rupp Arena on June 13, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky. - WWE

Cody Rhodes is set to rekindle his long-standing rivalry with Randy Orton as the two former allies will collide in the King of the Ring final at the Night of Champions premium live event, scheduled for June 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Rhodes secured his place in the final after a hard-fought victory over Jey Uso in the semi-finals on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

In a high-stakes main event, the former Undisputed Champion pinned the former World Heavyweight Champion in a thrilling contest that went down to the wire.

This marks Orton’s second consecutive appearance in a King of the Ring final.

The Viper previously reached the final in 2024 but fell short against Gunther, who claimed the crown and earned a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam.

While WWE has yet to confirm whether the 2025 King of the Ring winner will receive a title opportunity at SummerSlam, speculation is already mounting.

If a title shot is granted, Cody Rhodes could be on a collision course with John Cena, who defeated Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become a record 17-time world champion.

With Cena likely to feature in SummerSlam’s main event, a potential Rhodes vs. Cena rematch could be on the cards — a storyline fans have been eagerly anticipating.

Rhodes could reclaim the championship and avenge his WrestleMania loss in one of the summer's biggest blockbuster matches.

On the other hand, if WWE opts to revisit Orton’s unfinished business with Gunther, The Viper could emerge victorious.

Orton previously challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin but came up short. A King of the Ring win could pave the way for a high-stakes rematch.