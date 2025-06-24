Haliburton undergoes Achilles surgery, likely to miss next NBA season

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton shared heartfelt message on 06/24/2025 — X/@TyHaliburton22

INDIANAPOLIS: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton underwent surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon — an injury he sustained during the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center, the team confirmed on Monday.

The recovery expected to take time and will likely keep Haliburton out for the entire next season.

The All-NBA guard was helped off the court in visible pain during the first quarter.

After the surgery, Haliburton shared a heartfelt message on social media.

"Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense.

I know I’ll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player. And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special," Haliburton wrote.

The typical recovery time for a torn Achilles tendon in basketball players ranges from eight to ten months.

Haliburton had already been dealing with a strained right calf, an injury believed to have occurred during Indiana's Game five loss to Oklahoma City.

Without their star guard, the Pacers were outscored 56–43 in the second half and Oklahoma City clinched the championship with a 103–91 victory.

The two-time All-Star scored nine points, including three three-pointers, before exiting the game. He averaged 14.0 points, 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds during the NBA Finals.

Fellow All-Stars Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics also recovering from Achilles injuries suffered during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.