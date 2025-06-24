FIFA pledges full support as PFF officials hold key meeting in Miami

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Mohsen Gilani (right), PFF Secretary Shahid Khokhar (left), and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom pose for a photo in Miami on June 24, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Mohsen Gilani met with FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom in Miami on Tuesday to discuss key matters related to the federation’s governance and the development of Pakistan’s national football team.

This was Gilani’s second meeting with the FIFA secretary general within a week, highlighting the federation’s proactive engagement with global football authorities.

Acting PFF Secretary Shahid Khokhar was also present during the discussions.

According to sources, the meeting addressed various governance issues and included talks about Pakistan’s participation in the FIFA Series scheduled for next year.

FIFA reaffirmed its full support for the PFF, which has been fully restored after 12 years of administrative challenges and suspension.

The global governing body assured continued cooperation to strengthen football governance and promote the sport’s growth in Pakistan.

Earlier this week, Gilani also met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025 in Miami.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, marked a pivotal moment for Pakistani football as the global governing body pledged its support for the country’s reintegration into the international football community.

The discussions between Gilani and Infantino focused on key development areas, including governance reforms, the growth of women’s football, youth engagement through FIFA’s Football for Schools program and the FIFA President’s planned visit to Pakistan.

Infantino expressed optimism about Pakistan’s football revival following years of administrative setbacks.

“I was very happy to meet the new Pakistan Football Federation President to understand his football development plans and how FIFA can continue to support the sport in his country,” Infantino said.

The FIFA President emphasised the importance of this meeting, which came just weeks after Gilani’s election in May 2025 — the PFF’s first presidential vote since 2015.

Gilani acknowledged the turbulent recent history of Pakistani football but expressed confidence about the future and pledged close collaboration with FIFA to bring about sustainable progress.