Pakistan Hockey captain Ammad Butt declines PSB's luncheon invitation; here's why

An undated picture of Pakistan Hockey team captain Ammad Butt. - Facebook/AmmadButt

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt has declined an invitation to a luncheon hosted by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), citing inadequate travel expenses.

The PSB had provided Rs. 5,600 to Butt for his travel to Islamabad, but the captain opted to skip the event, stating the amount was insufficient.

“This amount barely covers the toll expenses,” Ammad remarked while declining the invitation.

A total of six players from the national hockey team were invited to the luncheon. The list included Sufyan Khan, Rana Waheed, Abdullah, Muneeb ur Rehman and Hannan Shahid.

Athletes from other sports were also invited to the gathering. Notable names among the invitees included Olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and Commonwealth Games gold medalist weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt.

It is pertinent to mention that New Zealand clinched the FIH Nations Cup title with a dominant 6-2 victory over Pakistan in the final, held at the National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

New Zealand started the match with intent, scoring twice early on — although both goals were initially disallowed. They finally broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when Scott Cosslett converted a penalty corner.

Sam Hiha doubled the lead with a clinical field goal in the dying seconds of the first quarter. The second quarter saw even more aggression from New Zealand, with Dylan Thomas adding a third just two minutes in.

A minute later, Sean Findlay netted a sensational field goal, followed by Scott Boyde scoring the fifth with under four minutes left before halftime.

Pakistan responded in the third quarter, with Zikriya Hayat scoring their first goal in the fifth minute. Despite earning five penalty corners in the same quarter, Pakistan failed to capitalise, keeping the score at 5-1.

In the final quarter, both teams maintained high intensity. New Zealand extended their lead with another penalty corner conversion by Cosslett.

Pakistan managed a second goal through Sufyan Khan, who converted a penalty corner in the next minute, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

New Zealand sealed the win with a commanding 6-2 scoreline, lifting the FIH Nations Cup trophy and denying Pakistan a fairytale ending to their otherwise remarkable campaign.