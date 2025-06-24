Bangladesh face injury scare ahead of decisive second Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh bowler Naeem Hasan celebrates with team after taking wicket during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on June 20, 2025. - AFP

COLOMBO: Bangladesh suffered a major injury scare ahead of the series-deciding second Test against Sri Lanka as captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sustained a finger injury during a slip-catching session on Monday.

Shanto, who had also suffered a separate finger injury before the first Test in Galle—where he scored twin centuries—skipped all fielding and batting drills following the latest incident.

He will remain under observation for the next 24 hours ahead of the second Test, set to begin at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on Wednesday.

In better news for Bangladesh, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned to training after recovering from the fever that had ruled him out of the drawn Galle Test.

Speaking to the media before the team’s first practice session in Colombo, Shanto praised Miraz’s all-round value to the squad.

"Miraz is a very important player for our team. The way he contributes with both bat and ball; he had impactful performances with both in each match. I think the balance of the team will be better following his return to the side. I hope he can contribute well in this match," Shanto told reporters.

On the Sri Lankan side, pacer Milan Rathnayake has been ruled out of the match due to a left-side strain sustained while bowling in the first Test.

Additionally, veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews is unavailable after announcing his retirement from Test cricket on Saturday, ending a distinguished 15-year career.

In response, Sri Lanka have called up left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando and spinner Dunith Wellalage to bolster their squad. Fernando, with 27 Tests and 79 wickets under his belt, brings valuable experience.

Wellalage, meanwhile, has one Test appearance, which came against Pakistan in 2022.

The second Test holds high stakes for both sides, as a win would secure their first series victory in the newly launched ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

The opening Test ended in a draw, with batters from both teams showcasing solid resistance.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was the standout performer, scoring 148 in the first innings and an unbeaten 125 in the second, earning him the Player of the Match award.