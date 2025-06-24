PSG defeat Sounders to secure Club World Cup last 16 berth

Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates on June 23, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stunned hosts Seattle Sounders with a commanding 2-0 victory to qualify for the knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup at Lumen Field on Monday.

PSG, who had suffered a 1-0 defeat to Botafogo earlier in the tournament, needed a win to guarantee progression from Group B and they delivered when it mattered most.

The Ligue one champions broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finished off a well-worked move to put PSG ahead. The French side continued to dominate possession and created several chances, keeping the Seattle defence under constant pressure.

Their persistence paid off again in the 66th minute when Achraf Hakimi doubled the lead with a clinical strike, effectively sealing the win. The two goals were enough to secure all three points for PSG and ensure they finished top of Group B with six points from three matches.

The victory was even more crucial after their earlier setback against Botafogo, making this performance a strong statement of intent. With this result, PSG now look forward to a high-profile Round of 16 clash against Inter Miami as they continue their quest for Club World Cup glory.

The Seattle, who needed at least a three-goal victory to keep their hopes alive, were unable to respond and exited the tournament winless, suffering a disappointing home defeat.

Meanwhile, despite their loss to Atletico Madrid, Botafogo stayed at the top of Group B and will face Palmeiras in the next round.

PSG manager Luis Enrique praised his team’s performance and adaptability under challenging playing conditions.

“We managed to get the win and I’m happy with the effort. Of course, there are a few things to fine-tune, but it’s not easy to play on this type of pitch. The grass is different compared to European pitches, so it’s harder to maintain our usual fluid style of play — but we adapted well,” Enrique said.