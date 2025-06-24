Palmeiras edge Group A on goal difference after thrilling draw with Inter Miami

Palmeiras' Paulinho celebrates scoring their first goal against Inter Miami in FIFA Club World Cup on June 23, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: Palmeiras staged a late comeback to earn a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami, securing the top spot in Group A and qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup last 16 here at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday.

Despite leading 2-0 with just 10 minutes remaining, Inter Miami were forced to settle for a draw, though both sides advanced to the knockout stage.

Inter Miami took an early lead through Tadeo Allende, who opened the scoring in the 16th minute after a dazzling 40-metre solo run.

Luis Suarez then doubled the advantage in the 65th minute with a stunning strike into the top corner.

The game remained in Miami’s control until Palmeiras mounted a spirited comeback, showing grit and urgency late on. Paulinho pulled one back in the 80th minute, and just seven minutes later, Mauricio Magalhaes Prado fired in the equaliser to take the Brazilian side to the top of the group.

Palmeiras edged ahead on goal difference to finish top, although they ended level on five points with Inter Miami.

Al-Ahly and Porto, who played out a thrilling 4-4 draw in their final group match, were eliminated.

Palmeiras will now face Brazilian rivals Botafogo, while Inter Miami are set for a blockbuster clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano praised his team’s performance and acknowledged Palmeiras as one of the top sides in South America.

"It was a great game from us. It’s difficult to play against one of the best teams in South America," Mascherano said.

"Maybe at the end we had the game in our hands, so the feeling is strange, but before the start of the tournament, if someone had told me we would have this kind of performance against these kinds of teams, I would have taken it."