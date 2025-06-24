ICC fines Rishabh Pant over code of conduct breach during Headingley Test

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant raises his bat to celebrate his century on the first day of the first Test against England at Headingley on June 21, 2025. — X/@ICC

LEEDS: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday issued an official reprimand to India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the first Test against England at Headingley.

Pant was found guilty of a Level one offence under Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deal with showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.

The incident occurred towards the end of the 61st over of England’s first innings when the umpires checked the shape of the ball and decided not to replace it.

Pant showed his displeasure by arguing with the on-field umpires and then throwing the ball on the ground in frustration.

As a result, Pant received an official reprimand and one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record. This is his first offence in a 24-month period.

Pant admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Mike Burns brought the charge against Pant.

Level one breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.

Despite the reprimand, Pant made a significant contribution to India’s performance in the match, scoring a vital century that helped his team set a challenging target for England.