England captain Ben Stokes reaches rare milestone in first Test against India

LEEDS: England Test captain Ben Stokes on Monday added another feather to his cap, becoming only the third England skipper to take 50 Test wickets while leading the side.

Stokes reached this milestone by dismissing Sai Sudharsan in the second innings of the first Test against India at Headingley on Monday.

He had earlier claimed four wickets for 66 runs in 20 overs in India’s first innings, taking his match tally to five wickets.

By achieving this feat, Stokes joined an elite group that includes Ray Illingworth and Bob Willis.

Illingworth was the first England captain to reach the landmark, claiming 51 wickets in 31 Tests at an average of 35.96, including one five-wicket haul.

Bob Willis tops the list, having taken an impressive 77 wickets in just 18 Tests as captain, with an outstanding bowling average of 21.59 and three five-wicket hauls.

Widely regarded as one of the premier all-rounders in modern cricket, Stokes is also closing in on multiple batting milestones.

He needed just 254 more runs to become the first England captain to score 2,000 Test runs and take 50 wickets while leading the team — a rare double that would further highlight his exceptional all-round contribution.

In addition, Stokes is within touching distance of another major career landmark.

He needed only 272 more runs to reach 7,000 Test runs overall, which would make him just the 13th Englishman to achieve this milestone in the longest format of the game.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing match, England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put together an unbeaten 21-run stand after centuries from Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul helped India set a daunting 371-run target on the penultimate day of the first Test at Headingley on Monday.

Duckett and Crawley, unbeaten on nine and 12 respectively, will resume England’s chase on the final day, with all results still possible.