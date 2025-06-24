Matthews masterclass seals historic T20I series win for West Indies over South Africa

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews raises her bat after scoring a half-century during the third T20I against South Africa at Cave Hill on June 23, 2025. — Cricket South Africa

CAVE HILL: West Indies captain Hayley Matthews delivered a brilliant all-round performance to lead her team to a historic, series-clinching victory over South Africa, ending a 12-year wait for a bilateral T20I series win against the Proteas at Cave Hill on Monday.

In the decisive third T20I at Cave Hill on Monday, Matthews showcased her class with a composed half-century that anchored the West Indies’ successful chase of South Africa’s competitive total of 147/6 in 20 overs.

Earlier, South Africa’s young batter Miane Smit impressed with an unbeaten 59, helping her side post a respectable total.

However, Matthews countered with an outstanding knock, scoring 65 off 45 balls, including nine fours and a towering six.

Her innings kept the run chase on track despite disciplined spells from the South African bowlers.

Matthews was eventually dismissed by Sune Luus in the 16th over, giving the visitors a glimmer of hope. But experienced all-rounder Chinelle Henry held her nerve, contributing an unbeaten 20 to guide the Caribbean side over the line.

The hosts secured a six-wicket win with nine balls to spare, sealing the three-match series 2-1.

The win marked the West Indies women’s first bilateral T20I series triumph over South Africa since 2013, a milestone Matthews was instrumental in achieving throughout the series.

Reflecting on the match, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt expressed disappointment at the result but praised her side’s promising youngsters.

“Disappointed about today’s result, of course, particularly as I thought we had enough runs. But we didn’t get our bowling lines right — they scored too many runs square of the wicket and we got a few small things wrong. But Hayley played so well; it’s difficult to get her out,” Wolvaardt said.

“Overall on the tour, I thought we unearthed some good young talent who put their hands up and made a valuable contribution to the team.”