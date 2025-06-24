Pakistan storm into quarterfinals at Asian doubles squash championship

Pakistan’s squash players Nasir Iqbal (left) and Noor Zaman pose for a picture after their third win at the Asian Doubles Squash Championship against Chinese Taipei in Malaysia, securing a spot in the quarterfinals on June 24, 2025. — Reporter

MALAYSIA: Pakistan put on an impressive display at the Asian doubles squash shampionship, defeating Chinese Taipei to win their final group match and secure a spot in the quarterfinals here in Kuching on Tuesday.

The Pakistani duo, Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal, outclassed Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu-Wei and Chen Ching-Fu in straight games.

The match lasted just 11 minutes, with Pakistan winning comfortably by scores of 11-2 and 11-9.

With this decisive victory, Pakistan topped their group and were set to face South Korea in the quarterfinals later the same day.

Meanwhile, Zaman and Nasir have continued their impressive run at the championship, delivering strong performances to defeat the Philippines and South Korea in their first two matches played on Monday.

The Pakistani pair outplayed their opponents from the Philippines with a convincing scoreline of 11-7 and 11-4.

Earlier in the day, they had made a winning start to their campaign by defeating South Korea in their opening match, securing a comfortable victory with scores of 11-4 and 11-1.

According to the tournament structure, the first two days consist of pool matches, after which the event progresses to the knockout rounds in the men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles categories.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the knockout stage, set to commence on June 25, with all three finals taking place the following day.

The Pakistani pair was placed in Group B of the doubles championship alongside teams from the Philippines, Singapore, and South Korea.

Fahim Gul has been serving as the team’s coach, while Amir Nawaz has been acting as the contingent’s manager.