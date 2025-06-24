Australia opener Usman Khawaja dismisses retirement rumours

Australia’s Usman Khawaja walks off the field due to a rain delay after 5.3 overs of play during the third Test against India in Brisbane on December 14, 2024. — AFP

BARBADOS: Usman Khawaja on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to Australia’s Test team, insisting he still has plenty to offer as he prepares to return to the top of the order against West Indies — and help guide emerging opener Sam Konstas.

Speaking to the media at Barbados ahead of the Test against West Indies, Khawaja showed confidence that his experience and role remain vital as Australia enters a new era following David Warner’s retirement.

“I understand I’m 38 years old — people will always look for an excuse. I still have a role to play, opening the batting, providing a solid start, and setting up a platform for Australia,” he said.

Reflecting on his strong bond with Warner — built over 41 innings together — Khawaja said he hopes to develop a similar understanding with Konstas, both on and off the field.

“With young Sammy coming in, it’s an added role for me — helping him through his journey and passing on knowledge. I won’t be around forever, so it’s important to build some stability at the top and guide him while I can. He’s still very young, and it’s exciting to see what he can do,” Khawaja said.

Despite questions about his output against high-quality seam attacks — he averages 25.29 against pace since January 2024, slightly below the global opener average of 27.84 — Khawaja defended his record.

“I don’t understand how people say I struggle against seam if I’ve scored so many runs in Shield cricket and been Australia’s top scorer in the WTC. As an opener, you face the new ball every time — that’s just the nature of the job. I wish I could face more spin,” he said.

The Sydney Test at the end of this year’s Ashes is often touted as a possible farewell stage for Khawaja, but unlike Warner, he has resisted putting an end date on his career.

“I’m not someone saying I want to play another 10 years — it’s about what’s best for the team. I could have stopped two years ago, but I knew I was still contributing. When that changes, everyone will know,” he concluded.