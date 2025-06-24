Australian captain Alyssa Healy delays retirement plans

Australia’s Alyssa Healy inspects the pitch ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Dubai on October 17, 2024. — ICC

MELBOURNE: Australia women’s cricket team captain Alyssa Healy has decided to postpone her retirement plans and continue her international career, ruling out this year’s ODI World Cup as her farewell tournament.

The 35-year-old confirmed her plans to play through Australia’s upcoming home summer, which includes a highly anticipated multi-format series against India.

Her official return to competitive cricket will be announced on Tuesday, when she is named in the Australia A squad to face India A in Queensland this August.

The matches will mark Healy’s first since leading Australia to Ashes success at the start of the year. A stress fracture in her foot kept her sidelined during parts of that series, while a separate knee injury prematurely ended her WBBL season.

She also missed last year’s T20 World Cup finals and Australia’s ODI tour of New Zealand, as well as the Women’s Premier League in India.

Despite the setbacks, Healy revealed she has been match-fit since March and is determined to resume wicketkeeping duties ahead of the World Cup in India, which begins in October.

Speaking to Australian media on Tuesday, Healy admitted that the enforced time away from the game has shifted her perspective on retirement.

“It’s probably shifted a little bit. It’s made me realise that I still want to do a little bit more than maybe what I thought. At the same time, sometimes there’s stuff in life that’s a little bit more important than pulling on the green and gold. So it’s just a constant reassess,” she said.

“But at the moment I definitely want to play a home summer. I want to bring the World Cup home, but also to play against India in February-March.”

Tuesday also marks 100 days until Australia’s opening World Cup clash against New Zealand, with the reigning champions aiming to become the first team in nearly four decades to secure back-to-back titles.

Leading Australia through a generational transition was part of Healy’s vision when she succeeded Meg Lanning as captain in 2023.

“That was one of my goals — putting a timeline on it and saying this is where I could take this group, even not knowing what I was going to do personally,” Healy said.

“It definitely was a big focus of mine: to get the group to a place to compete at this World Cup and win the trophy.

“It’s not so much about the captaincy, or ticking one more box. It’s just that I want to win a World Cup for Australia, and no one has gone back-to-back, which is a real motivator.”

Healy has not kept wicket in a match since January but remains confident that the upcoming Australia A series and subsequent ODIs in India will prepare her for the demands of up to nine World Cup matches in just over a month.

“The ODI World Cup is one of the heaviest loads that we go through as cricketers. My aim is to play every game of that World Cup. So to make sure I can do that’s important,” she concluded.