Liam Delap reveals name of who convinced him to join Chelsea

Liam Delap on Monday made it public that Cole Palmer influenced his decision to join Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea signed Delap until 2031 from Ipswich Town to strengthen their forward line.

Many top English clubs including Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle United had also been interested in the 22-year-old but Delap chose to play alongside former Manchester City teammate Palmer.

Delap revealed that he spoke to Palmer before joining Chelsea and the latter helped him in making the decision.

"Yeah I spoke to him a little bit. Asked him what I needed to ask him. He told me what I needed to know. I don't like too much information,” Delap said.

“Ultimately it was my decision so I kind of just want my head to be clear so not too much. [I've known him] since I was 15, playing at City with him. I've got a good relationship with him so it was nice to see a familiar face.

"There are so many factors that go into it. I've got a good relationship with the manager. I know how he plays. I've played in this system before. I know a lot of the players here and the project of the club, how they see the future. That's what excited me."

Palmer moved from City to Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and has never looked back since, becoming one of the biggest stars in the Premier League.

Delap also hopes to repeat the same and make his name in one of the world’s biggest football leagues.

"Of course, that's the goal. I think we both had similar positions and he's gone and smashed it so hopefully I can also. I think he's always been that good and everyone at City will tell you that. The rate he's done it at is incredible. But I think ultimately it was always going to happen," Delap concluded.