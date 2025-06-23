England openers cautious after Pant, Rahul help India set 371-run target

England´s Ben Duckett (left) and Zak Crawley leave the field, unbeaten at the end of day four of the first Test against India at Headingley in Leeds on June 23, 2025. — AFP

LEEDS: England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put together 21 runs unbeaten after centuries from Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul helped India set a daunting 371-run target on the penultimate day of the first Test here at Headingley on Monday.

The opening duo of Duckett and Crawley, unbeaten on nine and 12 respectively, will resume England’s pursuit on the final day as all results remain possible.

Earlier in the day, the visitors resumed their second innings from 90/2 through Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill (eight), who could add two more runs to their overnight third-wicket partnership as the latter was cleaned up by Brydon Carse.

Following his dismissal, Rahul was joined by another first-innings centurion Pant and the duo combined strongly to restore India’s dominance.

Rahul and Pant added a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket, with both scoring centuries.

The crucial stand culminated with Pant’s dismissal minutes before the Tea break. The wicketkeeper batter scored 118 off 140 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and three sixes.

Following his dismissal, Rahul added 46 runs for the fifth wicket with Karun Nair before both perished in successive overs to leave India reeling at 335/6.

Rahul remained the top-scorer for India with 137 off 247 deliveries, studded with 18 boundaries, while Nair made 20 with the help of three boundaries.

The back-to-back dismissals exposed India’s batting tail, which was swiftly dismantled by Josh Tongue’s triple-wicket maiden in the 91st over.

Experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who held one end firm amid lower-order collapse, then added valuable runs to India’s total with a one-sided 15-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Prasidh Krishna.

Krishna was eventually sent back by Shoaib Bashir as Jadeja remained unbeaten on 25 from 40 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

Tongue and Carse jointly led England’s bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Bashir with two, while returning Chris Woakes and captain Ben Stokes chipped in with one scalp apiece.