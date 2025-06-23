NBA: Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has torn Achilles: report

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts to a call during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sustained a torn right Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals against Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, international media reported on Monday.

According to the report, Halliburton was helped off the court and immediately taken to the locker room in obvious pain during the first quarter.

With the game tied 16-16 and 5:03 on the clock, Haliburton accepted a pass outside the 3-point arc and pushed off the ball of his right foot to initiate a drive to the basket.

Instead of manoeuvring past Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he fell to the floor in anguish while losing possession of the ball. While the Thunder went the other way for a dunk, Haliburton pounded the floor with his hand several times and was unable to put weight on the leg while being escorted to the locker room.

The Pacers ended the first half of the Game with a 48-47 lead. However, Oklahoma City rallied through Gilgeous-Alexander's brilliance, taking advantage of Halliburton's absence and winning the championship with a 103-91 margin.

Haliburton, who had been playing through a strained right calf, an injury he is believed to have suffered in Indiana's Game 5 loss at Oklahoma City confirmed his injury on Wednesday but insisted that he wants to play in the remaining matches of the NBA Finals at any cost.

The two-time All-Star scored nine points with three 3-pointers before leaving the floor. He averaged 14.0 points, 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds during the NBA Finals.

The typical recovery time for a basketball player with a torn Achilles tendon ranges from eight to 10 months.

Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 73 games (all starts) during the regular season. He has career averages of 17.5 points, 8.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 333 games (294 starts) for the Sacramento Kings (2020-22) and Pacers.