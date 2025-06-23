Derek Chisora claims to reject proposal to fight Moses Itauma

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma and Derek Chisora. — Instagram

British professional boxer Derek Chisora claimed that he refused to fight Moses Itauma for his retirement fight, international media reported on Monday.

Chisora (49-36-13) is set to hang up his gloves after his 50th fight and is currently searching for a suitable contender to close out his career against.

The 41-year-old is eyeing a fight against one of the biggest names from his era.

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker are the front runners for the showdown against the British icon.

But Chisora claimed that he was offered to fight emerging star Moses Itauma in August, which he turned down.

“They offered me to fight Moses Itauma in Saudi Arabia, I said ‘how much?’ they said two million, I said ‘Nah, I’m out," Chisora said.

Following Chisora rejecting the fight with Itauma, his old rival, Whyte, accepted the challenge.

Itauma and Whyte are scheduled to fight on August 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, Chisora believes that the fight is not right for Whyte.

"That is not the right fight for Dillian right now. We need to decide who is going to prison when Dillian gets battered badly. Either George or Frank Warren, one of them, has to go to jail" Chisora stated.

Chisora secured his IBF mandatory spot earlier this year by defeating Otto Wallin.

But with WBO interim champion Parker next in line, Chisora may have to wait until late 2026 for a title shot.

However, the rugged veteran hopes the belts will split after Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois' fight on July 19, allowing Parker and opening the door for a trilogy fight with Parker.

"That's the plan, but you never know what happens with the promoters. They might be upset because I come up with this plan, and then they want to derail, but that is the plan," Chisora continued.

.

"I am the IBF mandatory; I secured my position. I had to go to New York to get my position. The IBF president said, 'Derek, your position is secure, do not worry about it'. I'd be happy if Usyk or Daniel drop the WBO and IBF and then me and Joseph tear up each other for it,” he concluded.