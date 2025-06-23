Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises young Claudio Echeverri

This collage of photos shows City manager Pep Guardiola (Left) and player Claudio Echeverri. — Reuters

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola lauded Claudio Echeverri calling him an "incredible player" after his first goal for the club.

Echeverri scored on his full City debut, playing his part in the club’s 6-0 victory over Al Ain in Atlanta securing a place in the FIFA Club World Cup knockout rounds.

The Argentinian youngster left the field at half-time with an ankle injury. But 45 minutes were enough for him to impress Guardiola.

Guardiola called Echeverri’s goal fantastic and said that ‘he is an incredible player’.

"It was a fantastic goal. He's an incredible player in the small spaces. Unfortunately, he could not continue to have time for a problem with the ankle, but yeah, he's truly good in the first minutes, and in this competition, he made a fantastic goal, the free kick was really, really, really good," Guardiola said.

Echeverri joined City in February but was made to wait for his first minutes until the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace in May.

He made his Premier League debut against Fulham on the final day of the season as a late substitute.

He was brought from River Plate in a deal worth around £18.5 million ($25m).

Guardiola applauded the Argentinian for his hunger and hard work, saying he has been practising hard since he arrived the previous season and work pays off.

"Since he arrived, the previous season, the three or four months with the lads, at the end of the training session, he was practising the free kicks alone, with the keeper, with the wall," Guardiola continued.

"The other ones they didn't practise, he was practising and practising, and work pays off.

"So at the end, he had the courage, the quality, when you practise, you know, it's like golf or like basketball, as much you practise free shots, the more chances you have."