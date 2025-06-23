India equal Australia’s 70-year-old record during first England Test

India's KL Rahul (left) lauds teammate Rishabh Pant following his dismissal during the fourth day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on June 23, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: Twin centuries from wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and one each from skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India to equal Australia’s long-standing record during the first Test against England here at the Headingley on Monday.

The former World Test Championship (WTC) runners-up had a remarkable start to the 2025-27 campaign and a new era under the leadership of Gill following the retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The visitors, who entered the ongoing five-match series as underdogs, showcased their potential by dominating England’s bowling attack, comprised of returning Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, skipper Ben Stokes and spinner Shoaib Bashir, as their batting unit has thus far produced five individual centuries in the high-scoring fixture.

As a result, India equalled Australia’s 70-year-old record of scoring most centuries in an away Test.

The former WTC champions set the benchmark during the 1955 Kingston Test against West Indies when Colin McDonald (127), Neil Harvey (204), Keith Miller (109), Ron Archer (128) and Richie Benaud (121) scored centuries in the first innings.

For India, however, Jaiswal and Gill scored 101 and 147 in the first innings, Rahul made 137 in the second while Pant scored 134 and 118 respectively in both innings.

Pant, as a result, also became the first Indian wicketkeeper batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

Overall, he is the second wicketkeeper batter to achieve the milestone, joining Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower, who scored twin centuries against South Africa in 2001.

Wicketkeeper batters with centuries in each innings of a Test