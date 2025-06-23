Jailton Almeida calls out Tom Aspinall for UFC heavyweight title shot

An undated photo of Brazilian mixed martial artist Jailton Almeida (Right) and UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Instagram

Brazilian mixed martial artist (MMA) Jailton Almeida on Sunday called out Tom Aspinall for the UFC heavyweight title shot.

Aspinall, the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history, was officially crowned the new undisputed heavyweight champion after the promotion confirmed MMA legend Jon Jones’s retirement this past weekend.

Aspinall, who waited 19 months as the interim champion, becomes only the third Briton to hold a UFC title.

His patient campaign for a unification bout with Jones did not materialise, as the American great decided to step away from the sport.

Aspinall is set to make his first title defence as the UFC hunts for his next opponent.

Most of the UFC’s best heavyweights are eying Aspinall's title, but sixth-ranked Almeida sees himself as the most suitable saying he is the fight ‘that makes sense’.

"Congrats champ. You deserve that. Now, let's make the only fight that makes sense! Aspinall vs Almeida for the undisputed heavyweight title of the world,” Almeida wrote on X.

"[Ciryl] Gane has ducked you and me before, already fought for the belt and lost two times, and his last win was a robbery,” he added.

Second-ranked UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane is the favourite contender to face Aspinall for the heavyweight title next.

Gane defeated Alexander Volkov in a controversial fight in December, which many MMA fans believed he lost.

Gane was also beaten by Jones at UFC 285 in March 2023 in a heavyweight title fight, which was the latter's debut at heavyweight, and he also lost to Francis Ngannou 15 months prior in his first shot at gold.

This is why Almeida believes he should be the front-runner, as Gane already had two attempts at the title.