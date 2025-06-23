Pakistan outclass Qatar to reach AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup final

Pakistan (right) and Qatar players in action during their AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup semi-final at the Manama's Isa bin Rashid Hall in Isa Town, Bahrain on June 23, 2025. — Asian Volleyball Confederation

KARACHI: Pakistan wreaked havoc in the AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup semi-final as they crushed Qatar 3-0 to qualify for the final.

The green shirts made a desired start to the high-stakes clash as they took only 25 minutes to down Qatar in the opening set by 25-22.

The subsequent set was the longest as it spanned for around 31 minutes but produced the same result, with Pakistan triumphing 25-22.

In the must-win third set, Qatar suffered more ruthless thrashing as they lost it 25-21, meaning Pakistan advance to the AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup final, where they will be taking on either hosts Bahrain or Korea tomorrow.

Notably, the green shirts will head into the summit clash with an unbeaten record.

Pakistan opened their AVC Men’s Volleyball Nations Cup campaign with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over the Philippines.

Pakistan established early dominance, winning the first two sets comfortably before the Philippines responded in the third. The fourth set saw both teams trade points before Pakistan pulled away to secure the win.

The national team booked their spot before playing their remaining group-stage match as Chinese Taipei’s victory over the Philippines ensured their qualification.

Pakistan and Chinese Taipei then locked horns in the last Group C with the top spot in sight. The green shirts survived a dramatic comeback win 3-2.

Later, in the quarter-final, the green shirts made a strong comeback to beat Indonesia by 3-1.

The enthralling quarter-final, played at the Isa bin Reshid Hall in Manama, got off to a contrasting start as Indonesia claimed the first set 25-20 which lasted 26 minutes, pushing Pakistan to the backfoot early on.

The green shirts hit back by securing the second set by 25-21 after 28 minutes of a tactical battle.

Pakistan’s triumph in the second set proved decisive as they outclassed Indonesia in the next two sets 25-20 and 25-17 to maintain their unbeaten record and qualify for the semi-final.