Rishabh Pant shatters multiple records with twin centuries in first England Test

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring century during the fourth day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on June 23, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: India’s wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant on Monday, broke a plethora of records with his twin centuries in the ongoing first Test of the five-match series against England, underway here at the Edgbaston.

Pant, who scored 134 in the first innings of the ongoing fixture, delivered an equally commendable performance in the subsequent innings as he scored 118 off 140 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and three sixes.

Pant, as a result, became the first Indian wicketkeeper batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

Overall, he is the second wicketkeeper batter to achieve the milestone, joining Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower, who scored twin centuries against South Africa in 2001.

Wicketkeeper batters with centuries in each innings of a Test

Andy Flower – 142 142 and 199* against South Africa in 2001 Rishabh Pant – 134 and 118 against England in 2025

Furthermore, Rishabh Pant also became the seventh Indian overall to score centuries in each innings of a Test match. Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar tops the list as he achieved the milestone thrice, closely followed by Rahul Dravid, who did it twice.

Hundreds in each innings of a Test for India

Vijay Hazare Sunil Gavaskar (3) Rahul Dravid (2) Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant

Notably, his first-innings century on Saturday also took him past ICC Hall of Famer MS Dhoni, making him the Indian wicketkeeper batter with the most centuries in Test cricket.

Most Test centuries by a wicketkeeper for India