MLB: Max Muncy lifts Dodgers over Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (Centre) celebrates with right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (Left) and two-way player Shohei Ohtani (Right) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 22, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Max Muncy hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to propel the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 13-7 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals in Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run triple in the seventh, and a two-run homer in the eighth and also threw a scoreless first inning with two strikeouts in his second mound start of the season.

Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in four RBIs for the Nationals, he had won two of three following an 11-game losing streak.

Washington starter Michael Soroka permitted three runs on two hits in five and one-third innings, striking out a career-high 10 and walking two.

Dalton Rushing led off the sixth with a ground-rule double down the left-field line and Ohtani walked on four pitches. Freddie Freeman got on the base after being hit by an 0-2 pitch, which loaded the bases, ending the day for Soroka.

Muncy hit a homer off Jose Ferrer to give the Dodgers a 4-3 lead.

Ohtani hit a triple with bases loaded in the seventh, as the Dodgers extended their lead to 7-3.

Mookie Betts then drove in Ohtani with a single to make it 8-3. The inning continued with Muncy crushing a three-run homer for an 11-3 lead.

Rushing singled with one out in the eighth and scored his third run of the game on Ohtani's home run to make it 13-3.

The Dodgers put utility player Enrique Hernandez on the mound in the ninth inning and the Nationals pushed across two runs against him before needing Alex Vesia to get the final two outs after allowing two inherited runners to score.

Ben Casparius (6-1) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings he pitched for Los Angeles.