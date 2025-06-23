Arshad Nadeem ‘focused’ on World Athletics Championships

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan holds his country's flag up in celebration after the Men's Javelin Throw Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Monday, shared that he is currently focusing on the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in September this year.

Nadeem, while talking to the media on the sidelines of the World Olympic Day ceremony held here, said that the upcoming global event is his primary focus and is working hard to produce a stellar performance.

He further shared that he will soon depart for England, where he will train further for a month.

“My focus is on the World Athletics Championships and I am working hard for that,” said Nadeem.

“It is very hot in Lahore. I am going to England soon and will be training there for a month,” he added.

The star athlete further shared that he felt ‘proud’ in the World Olympic Day ceremony as a gold medallist for the first time before advising aspiring athletes to stay focused on their goals.

“I am happy to participate in the Olympic Day celebration. Olympic Day brings awareness about sports,” Nadeem continued.

“It is a matter of pride for athletes to celebrate this day and I am proud that I am celebrating it as an Olympic gold medallist for the first time.

“My message to the youngsters is to stay focused. I came from a small place and won a gold medal. So, if they work hard, they too can win medals.”

For the unversed, Nadeem captured global attention last year when he shattered the Olympic javelin record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics and clinched the coveted gold medal.

Stretching his dominance, Arshad Nadeem produced a similar outcome at the Asian Athletics Championship last month by securing the gold medal with an 86.40-meter throw.