Club World Cup: Real Madrid beat Pachuca to secure first win

Real Madrid's Arda Guler (First from right) celebrates scoring their second goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Vinicius Junior (Second from Left) and Gonzalo Garcia (First from left) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on June 22, 2025. — Reuters

CHARLOTTE: Ten-man Real Madrid beat Pachuca 3-1 in a Group H clash at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday to move one step closer to Club World Cup knockout stages.

Madrid were reduced to 10 men in the 7th minute when Raul Asencio fouled Salomon Rondon who was through on goal.

Xabi Alonso’s side took the lead in the 35th minute when Jude Bellingham collected a pass from Fran García and slid his low finish past Carlos Moreno from 15 yards.

In the 43rd, it was Arda Guler providing the finishing touch from inside the area on another flowing Madrid move, this time with Gonzalo Garcia providing the final square pass after Trent Alexander-Arnold's first-touch cross.

Federico Valverde's goal in the 70th minute sealed Alonso's first win as Madrid manager. The result puts his side's FIFA Club World Cup campaign back on track after a dramatic 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal.

Madrid will next take on RB Salzburg on Thursday in Philadelphia, a win or draw can earn them a place in the last 16.

Thibault Courtois made 10 important saves for the 15-time Champions League winners.

Pachuca continued to apply pressure after the break, with Courtois forced to push Bryan Gonzalez's early half effort over the bar and John Kennedy's 61st-minute strike from a distance well clear of his left post.

Elías Montiel scored in the 80th minute for the Mexican side but no other special effort was made to threaten the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, RB Salzburg and Al Hilal played a goalless draw in Washington.