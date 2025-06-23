Sri Lanka suffer injury setback ahead of second Bangladesh Test

Sri Lanka´s Milan Rathnayake (c) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the fourth day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 20, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Right-arm pacer Milan Rathnayake has been ruled out of Sri Lanka’s second Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played here at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground from June 25 to 29.

According to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the 28-year-old pacer suffered a left-side strain while bowling during the recently concluded series opener in Galle.

The hosts will also be without their veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who called time on his illustrious 15-year-long Test career on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, as a result, called up left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando and spinner Dunith Wellalage to their squad for the upcoming fixture.

Fernando, who has thus far represented Sri Lanka in 27 Tests, has 79 wickets to his name, while Wellalage has one appearance in the longest format, which came against Pakistan in 2022.

For the unversed, the upcoming second Test is significant for both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as victory would ensure first series triumph in the recently-commenced ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Notably, the two teams settled for a stalemate in the series opener in Galle as batters from both sides offered remarkable resilience.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was the standout performer with the bat, scoring centuries in each innings and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Shanto scored 148 in the first innings and backed it up with an unbeaten 125 in the second.

Sri Lanka squad for second Bangladesh Test: Dhananjaya De Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Isitha Wijesundara